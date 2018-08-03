Tickets still available for ‘Farm to Fork’ Dinner

Tickets for the third-annual Farm to Fork Dinner sponsored by the Fayette County Farm Bureau are still available. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 18 at the farm of Fred and Debra Melvin at 6982 West Road NE, Bloomingburg. Proceeds from the event will help to fund charitable programs at the Rose Avenue Community Center (RACC) in Washington C.H.

RACC’s mission is to “find a need and meet it,” according to director Greg Fessler, who said seeing the center’s positive impact of those in need sometimes “moves me to tears.” The center provides a number of services to the community, including: offering free lunches for children during the summers, collecting and distributing donated bicycles and clothing, providing those in need with free hygiene products and emergency boxes, providing mentoring to local children, and much more.

The event will begin with a social hour starting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will include pork loins, roast beef, lamb kebabs, and sides made by local chefs using fresh produce. Dessert will be a berry cobbler served with homemade ice cream.

This year, the event will feature a Celebrity Chef competition. These chefs will prepare the side dishes for the dinner and attendees will vote for the best dish. Chefs from Streetside 62, Werner’s BBQ, The Rusty Keg and The Farmer’s Pantry are planning to participate.

Live music will be provided by New Again, a bluegrass gospel group from Bainbridge. A cash bar serving Ohio beer, wine, and hard cider will be available.

Tickets are available for sale at a price of $50 per person. They may be purchased Monday through Friday at the Weade Law office, which is located at 220 E. Market St., or anytime at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fayette-county-farm-to-fork-dinner-tickets-46403530208 .

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2

