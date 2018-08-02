Honda presents YUSA with award

On April 27, YUSA Corporation in Washington C.H. was honored by Honda North America for outstanding quality at the Honda North American Conference in Toronto, Canada. Then on Wednesday, representatives from Honda North America came to YUSA and congratulated employees on their success.

Daryll Sherman, a management representative from Honda, spoke to gathered employees and said, “Thank you, thank you for your effort and your strong commitment.”

YUSA is located in Washington Court House and employs more than 500 people, making it one of the area’s largest employers. YUSA manufactures anti-vibration parts and is owned by Yamashita Rubber Co., LTD., which is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

According to Sherman, YUSA was one of 21 suppliers that received a quality award out of a total of 750 suppliers. The award was given to suppliers with stable quality warranty, stable delivery, and those that are in the top of their supplier part class.

After Sherman spoke, Tom Bodenmiller, also a management representative from Honda, presented the award to YUSA President Yukimitsu “Mitch” Minamibata. Minamibata thanked YUSA associates for their dedication and hard work, and thanked the Honda representatives for coming to YUSA.

After the meeting, YUSA associates celebrated their accomplishment with cupcakes from BB’s Cakes and More.

From left to right, Darryl Sherman, Chance Wrobel, Charles Borger, Michele Elzey, Matt Cantrell, Lauri Kingery, Stephanie Pauley, Victoria Certain, Bruce Carson, Keith Blair, Rob Jordan, Beth Ramsey, Tommy Pauley, Yukimitsu Minamibata, Rick Barton, Beth Tackett, Kevin Arledge, Mitsuaki Kozaki, Dan Ohashi, and Tom Bodenmiller. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_yusa-group-photo.jpg From left to right, Darryl Sherman, Chance Wrobel, Charles Borger, Michele Elzey, Matt Cantrell, Lauri Kingery, Stephanie Pauley, Victoria Certain, Bruce Carson, Keith Blair, Rob Jordan, Beth Ramsey, Tommy Pauley, Yukimitsu Minamibata, Rick Barton, Beth Tackett, Kevin Arledge, Mitsuaki Kozaki, Dan Ohashi, and Tom Bodenmiller. Tom Bodenmiller presents the Quality Award to YUSA’s President, Yukimitsu Minamibata. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_yusa-award-photo.jpg Tom Bodenmiller presents the Quality Award to YUSA’s President, Yukimitsu Minamibata.

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2

