Two locals take first at state Guys and Gals Sheep Lead

Peyton Johnson and her lamb Lady J, of Bloomingburg, won a first place in the Guys and Gals Sheep Lead contest at the Ohio State Fair. Peyton will also be participating at the Ohio State Fair in the beginner cake decorating contest.