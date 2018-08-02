Prevention Coalition to hold recruiting event

The Fayette County Prevention Coalition — a drug-free group that is establishing and strengthening community collaboration to prevent youth substance abuse — is encouraging students in grades 6 to 12 to join them for a recruiting event next week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eyman Park in Washington Court House, the Fayette County Prevention Coalition will be recruiting youth to join the coalition at the local school districts for the 2018-19 school year. The coordinators will additionally be accepting applications for chair, co-chair and officers.

“We are looking for new youth coalition members,” Tiffany Spangler, prevention coordinator at Community Action Commission of Fayette County, said. “What better way than to engage them in a water balloon fight. Now it’s time to ask for volunteers and donations. Please email or call Kylena France, or if you are able to donate or help us out.”

The event is free and will include water games, sweet treats, a lunch and the chance to win great door prizes. Current items the coalition is seeking for donation includes water balloons, games they can play with the kids (this could just be on loan for the event), some additional prizes, totes to store the water balloons and more.

Coordinators said if any youth are looking for a group to join that focuses on making positive choices, building leadership skills and being a positive role model to other youth in the community, then this event is for them.

“The Youth Prevention Coalition is a group of youth that are passionate about living healthy lifestyles,” Spangler said. “The coalition offers a chance for the youth to show and learn leadership skills that can be applied in their lives. But most importantly, the coalition offers youth the opportunity to have fun with other people their same ages. Please enjoy all of the benefits that the youth coalition has to offer and join the youth coalition. We’re currently looking for new leadership at both schools also.”

For more information about the Youth Prevention Coalition or any upcoming events, contact the Fayette County Community Action Commission at (740) 335-7282 ext 131 or email kfrance@cacfayettecounty.org.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_CommunityAction.jpg

By Martin Graham mgraham@recordherald.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy