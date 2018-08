Madison Johnson, of Bloomingburg, represented Fayette County at the Ohio State Fair with her horse. She won her age group of Western Pleasure, and then won the Western Pleasure Championship Class of all ages.

Madison Johnson, of Bloomingburg, represented Fayette County at the Ohio State Fair with her horse. She won her age group of Western Pleasure, and then won the Western Pleasure Championship Class of all ages. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Johnson-horse-pic.jpg Madison Johnson, of Bloomingburg, represented Fayette County at the Ohio State Fair with her horse. She won her age group of Western Pleasure, and then won the Western Pleasure Championship Class of all ages.