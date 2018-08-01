Charges dropped against Myers

Three misdemeanor charges filed against Derek Myers by the New Holland Police Department last year have been dismissed.

On Nov. 30 when Myers was discharged from Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1430 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H., New Holland police officer Brad Mick served Myers with a warrant for allegedly failing to appear on traffic violation charges in the New Holland Mayor’s Court in Pickaway County.

Mick claimed that when he attempted to take Myers into custody, Myers resisted arrest and made a scene inside the hospital. Myers was charged with inducing panic, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. All three counts were dismissed Thursday in Washington Municipal Court by Washington City Attorney Mark Pitstick.

Pitstick said charges were dropped due to the lack of available witnesses because of the current turbulent situation at the New Holland Police Department. Last Monday, Mick was fired at a special New Holland Village Council meeting after he had filed fifth-degree felony charges against the village’s mayor, Clair “Butch” Betzko, and interim police chief, David Conrad. Mick also filed two misdemeanor charges against Jason Lawless, who was the police chief in New Holland when Myers was charged.

“New Holland is going through a great deal of turmoil right now,” said Pitstick. “We were unable to establish where Lawless, the former chief, was at, and whether Sgt. Mick was still employed or not employed. So it was simply a witness availability issue.”

A statement from Myers’ attorney, Chase Mallory, sent to the Record-Herald last week read: “While it is unfortunate the charges were ever filed, we appreciate the professionalism of Prosecutor Mark Pitstick in handling this matter. He should be commended for exercising sound discretion here.”