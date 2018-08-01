Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 29

William E. Butcher II, 30, Highland, disorderly by intoxication, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Isiah N. King, 24, 752 Pin Oak Place, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Justin M. Everhart, 37, 502 Lewis St., child endangerment.

Jesse J. Guthrie Walters, 20, at large, harassment by inmate (fifth-degree felony), obstructing, resisting arrest.

Chrystal L. Shadley, 33, 841 Pin Oak Place, domestic violence (fourth-degree felony), criminal damaging (second-degree misdemeanor), Wilmington Police Department warrant (theft).

Cody L. Jago, 29, 744 Pin Oak Place, misuse of 911, violation of protection order.

Cody A. Scarberry, 27, Jeffersonville, disorderly by intoxication.

Brandon D. Arnold, 35, 117 W. Paint St., OVI, OVI high test, left of center, no operator’s license (first-degree misdemeanor).

Dustin M. Frazier, 35, 1103 S. Elm St, barking dogs.

Nathan W. Taulbee, 41, Xenia, loud exhaust, no operator’s license, warrant Xenia Police Department (failure to appear).

July 28

Robert Wilson, 59, 302 N. Main St., disorderly by intoxication.

Devik N. Hargo, 25, 636 Peddicord Ave., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor), disrupting services, obstructing business, criminal damaging, no operator’s license, open container, seat belt violation.

Dustin A. Morris, 29, 1105 S. Elm St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Homer E. Smith, Jr., 57, at large, disorderly by intoxication, obstructing.

Dillon L. Manning, 27, 432 Fourth St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Heidi N. Gall, 28, 432 Fourth St., obstructing justice (first-degree misdemeanor).

Hubert A. Green II, 41, last known address 716 Yeoman St., violation of protection order, bench warrant – failure to comply, Greenfield Police Department warrant, FCSO warrant, FCSO warrant.

Sarah R. Donahue, 30, Jeffersonville, theft.

July 27

Male, 16, Washington C.H., speed 43/25.

Michell R. Bunyard, 35, Jeffersonville, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Jamie L. Metcalfe, 38, 114 E. Temple St., window tint, tinted tail lights.

Paul R. Kettles, 50, 833 Aspen Drive, domestic violence by threats (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Dashon J. Harris, 31, 1230 E. Temple St., Xenia Police Department warrant (failure to appear).

Troy R. Baker, 22, 112 W. Temple St., FCSO grand jury indictment (second-degree felony).

July 26

Male, 17, Washington C.H., reckless operation, unsafe vehicle.

Charles W. Pittman, 31, McArthur, Ohio, speed.

Jesse J. Guthrie-Walters, 20, 525 Campbell St., vehicle trespass, criminal damaging.

Joshua L. Thompson, 25, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear.

July 25

Philina D. Stueve, 40, Dayton, no operator’s license.

Jesus H. Rodriguez, 58, 828 Lakeview Ave., speed 50/35.

Bryan M. Large, 35, Dayton, bench warrant – first-degree misdemeanor assault (Kettering Police Department).

July 24

David P. McDaniel, 35, McArthur, Ohio, speed 43/25, no operator’s license.

Amy J. Morris, 33, Liberty Township, speed 55/35.

Vernon J. York, Jr., 43, Grove City, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Gary D. Camp, 60, 618 E. Village Court, open container in park (first-degree misdemeanor).

Samuel J. Higman, 50, 433 Sycamore St., open container in park (first-degree misdemeanor).

Whitney K. Delong, 30, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear, obstructing.

Kevin Wilt, 44, 3475 Good Hope Road, probation violation.

July 23

Bakhtiyor Pulotov, North Miami Beach, Fla., prohibited parking.

Brandon L. Wilson, 28, 1106 Solid Rock Apt. 9, speed.