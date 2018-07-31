2 apprehended during chase

A Mt. Sterling man and Jeffersonville woman in an alleged stolen vehicle were apprehended Tuesday afternoon following a chase throughout the county.

According to reports from the Washington C.H. Police Department, earlier in the day — about 11:30 a.m. — the department received a notice from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office of an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle out of Mt. Sterling. Around 12:43 p.m., the stolen vehicle — a red 2011 GMC Canyon truck — was reportedly located by patrolman Jeffery Heinz in the 500 block of South Fayette Street on the side of the road occupied by two people, Tyler Stone, 29, of Mt. Sterling, and Katherine Ross, 25, of Jeffersonville.

“I activated my overhead emergency lights and began to order the occupants to raise their hands,” Heinz wrote in his report. “The defendant later identified as Tyler Stone then accelerated southbound on Fayette Street at a rapid rate of speed.”

According to the report, Stone turned westbound onto Elm Street and ran the stop sign. He continued down the road, running the next two stop signs and cutting through the Flagway parking lot on Highland Avenue and onto the road heading southbound. He allegedly continued the high rate of speed as he passed four vehicles in no passing zones until he made an eastbound turn onto Rowe Ging Road and drove through a residential yard. He “zig-zagged” through several yards before returning to Rowe Ging Road, traveling westbound. He ran the stop sign at State Route 41 and continued on Rowe Ging to Armbrust Road.

“The defendant continued southbound at a high rate of speed,” the report said. “Just south of Mark Road (Stone) went off the left side of the roadway and into a corn field. I remained on the road paralleling (Stone). The defendant then emerged from the corn field traveling onto the roadway traveling northbound. I stopped on the road and (Stone) rammed my patrol vehicle.”

After the reported collision, Heinz turned himself around and was joined by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ryan McFarland. Heinz said in the report he was able to catch up to the stolen vehicle near Armbrust and Rowe Ging. Stone then traveled eastbound on Rowe Ging Road before going off the left side of the road. Heinz continued to State Route 41 to cut off the path, but Stone had come out onto State Route 41 “just behind” Heinz. He turned around and continued the chase through yards and bean fields eastbound from State Route 41 until Stone crossed Maple Way. Heinz then returned to Rowe Ging Road and paralleled Stone, who was traveling through fields, according to reports.

“(Stone) then hit a ditch and the vehicle was stopped,” Heinz said in the report. “(Stone) fled from the vehicle and ran in a northeast direction. The defendant was eventually apprehended after a lengthy foot chase. (Stone) was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held.”

Stone was charged with failure to comply (a third-degree felony), felonious assault on an officer (a first-degree felony) with the weapon being the motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property (a fourth-degree felony). Ross, who was allegedly in the front passenger seat, also fled from the vehicle, however she was stopped a short distance from the truck. Ross was charged with obstructing official business and was also transported to the Fayette County Jail.

By Martin Graham mgraham@recordherald.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

