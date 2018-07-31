Agronomy Field Day coming Aug. 14

Fayette County is known for its rich heritage in the agriculture industry. What better place for agricultural organizations such as Ohio State University Extension, Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association, Fayette County Agronomy Club, Fayette County Soil and Water District, Fayette County Farm Bureau, Fayette County Airport and Fayette County Chamber of Commerce to come together on one day to showcase how important the agriculture industry is to its community.

On Aug. 14, the Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association, in conjunction with the Fayette County Agronomy Committee and the Fayette County Extension Office, will hold their annual field day and test plot demonstrations. The event will be held at the Fayette County Demonstration Farm, located north of Washington C.H. on Old Route 38, at the Fayette County Airport. The field day will be from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It is free to attend and will include lunch.

Certified Crop Advisor credits and Private Pesticide re-certification credits will also be available for this event.

New this year is the format of speakers. The event will begin promptly at 9 a.m. in the equipment building with the keynote speaker, Matt Roberts of Kernmantle Group. After Roberts’ presentation there will be a variety of other educational sessions in tents around the exhibit area.

Some of the other educational topics included are tri-state fertilizer guide and nitrogen decisions and a gibberella diagnostic demonstration and research project, presented by Steve Culman and Pierce Paul respectively. Elizabeth Hawkins will discuss the use of on-farm research to make production decisions, and Kelley Tilmon will give a diagnostic demonstration of corn and soybean insect pests.

Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers will give an update, which will include the new information included in the 2018 Farm Bill. In addition to the educational sessions, agricultural equipment, technology, lending, marketing, seed, and chemical companies will be on hand throughout the event to answer questions and display their newest products.

Presented along with this year’s field day will be other activities. Health screenings will be offered by the Fayette County Health Department and Fayette County Memorial Hospital. Skin damage screenings will also be conducted by the Ohio State University Extension. Also offered throughout the day will be plane rides by the airport personnel.

For more information about plane rides, please contact the Fayette County Airport at 740-335-2430.

Stick around after the field day, as there will still be many activities to take part in as the evening progresses. The expanded schedule includes the Chamber of Commerce “Business after Hours” event, which is a monthly event in Fayette County that highlights different businesses and organizations. The Ohio State University Extension Office and Fayette County Airport will be the highlighted businesses at this August event.

The “Business after Hours” will take place from 4-6 p.m. The Fayette County Soil and Water District and the Fayette County Farm Bureau will be hosting their annual meetings and banquet beginning at 6 p.m. Voting for Soil and Water District Directors will be held at the site from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The costs of the tickets for the combined SWCD and Farm Bureau banquet are $10. To order tickets, please contact the Farm Bureau office at 937-382-4407 or by email at fayette@ofbf.org.

For additional information, please contact Ken Ford, Fayette County ANR Educator at 937-441-5762, ford.70@osu.edu or our website www.fayette.osu.edu.