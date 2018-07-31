More Americans protecting their vacation investments with travel insurance

As international travel grows in popularity, so does the number of vacationers who are opting-in to protect their investments by purchasing travel insurance. According to a recent AAA Travel survey, nearly 4 in 10 Americans (38 percent) are likely to purchase travel insurance for future international trips. For those travelers, trip cancellation protection is the most valuable benefit with 9 in 10 (88 percent) of those likely to purchase insurance saying that getting their money back, if they cancel a trip, is their top priority.

“Vacations are a special time for travelers as they prepare to make lifetime memories with their families and friends,” says Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “Travel insurance often comes in handy in situations where someone’s health insurance doesn’t cover overseas injuries. That is a topic that many people may not consider when planning their dream vacations, but it is one that bears some forethought.”

Other leading influences for travelers deciding whether to purchase travel insurance are:

– Cost of the trip (70 percent)

– Personal or family health concerns (69 percent)

– How far in advance the trip is booked (61 percent)

– Recommendations to purchase insurance by friends or family (57 percent)

AAA Travel’s national data also reflects an increase in demand for travel insurance and members choosing to protect their more expensive vacations. AAA’s domestic and international travel insurance sales have increased more than 20 percent year-to-date across the country, with 13 percent more members overall opting to purchase travel insurance last year compared to 2016. In 2017, AAA members insured trips that were approximately 18 percent more expensive than the previous year, according to AAA’s 30-year travel insurance partner Allianz Global Assistance.

AAA encourages travelers to keep in mind these advantages of travel insurance to protect their investment in domestic and international trips, as well as cruise vacations:

– You landed, your bags didn’t. Airlines mishandled more than 22 million bags in 2017. Travel insurance can provide coverage to replace needed items if luggage is delayed, damaged or stolen.

– Sick happens. Insurance may help cover medical expenses while traveling, internationally and in the United States. Many hospitals outside of the country require cash payments before providing treatment.

– Health insurance. Most health insurance policies don’t cover international travel. Travel insurance can help cover medical expenses and costly medical evacuation back to the United States in emergencies.

– Flight delays and cancellations. Airlines may not cover all the costs associated with a delayed or cancelled flight. Travel insurance can help reimburse expenses such as rebooking fees, meals and accommodations.

– Economic uncertainties. The loss of a job or other income may mean having to postpone a trip planned in advance. Travel insurance can help travelers recoup their costs when funds are tight.

About the AAA Survey: AAA’s travel insurance research findings are the result of a telephone survey (landline and cell phone) consisting of 1,003 adults living in the continental United States. Interviewing for this survey was conducted June 21-24, 2018. This study has an average statistical error of ±4 percent at the 95 percent confidence level for all U.S. adults.

