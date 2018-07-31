Green Corn Festival set for Saturday

On Saturday, Aug. 4, there will be a Green Corn Ceremony and Festival at Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe.

The event will last from 11 a.m. to dusk and will include: singing, dancing, drumming, and other ceremonial practices. In addition, there will be a feast of green corn dishes. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite green corn dish and a plate.

The event will be sponsored by the Saponi-Cattawba Nation along with members of the Saponi Nation of Ohio, the Tutelo Nahyssan Tribal Nation, and the Occaneechie Band of the Saponi Nation.

Chief Richard Haithcock said the event will celebrate the harvest, will be a time of thanksgiving, and will include a focus on “forgiveness of sins.” Haithcock said he hopes to see a large turnout from the community, adding “we’re inviting everybody out.”

Haithcock is a graduate of Washington High School but now lives in Commercial Point.

In addition to the celebratory activities, the event will feature presentations from various tribal leaders and other members of the community. Chief Jamie P. Harris of the Cattawba Nation will discuss the traditions behind the event and Dr. Richard Gordon will speak on the importance of forgiving sins committed by “friends, family and enemies,” according to Haithcock.

The event will be both fun and educational and will include plenty of good food.

“We’re gonna eat well, we’re gonna have a feast,” said Haithcock, adding, “Come out and enjoy the festivities.”

The event will be held at the Yoctangee Park in Chilicothe

