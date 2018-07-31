Online tickets for Farm Science Review available

COLUMBUS — Tickets for the 2018 Farm Science Review, a three-day agricultural trade show Sept. 18-20, are now available for purchase online at fsr.osu.edu.

This year’s show at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London will have a larger exhibit area, and improvements have been made so visitors can better access parking, the ever-popular “Ride and Drive” area as well as other offerings.

“With additional exhibitors and space available in 2018, everyone in agriculture will be sure to find something new for their operation,” said Nick Zachrich, manager of the Farm Science Review.

The annual event features 4,000 product lines and over 700 commercial and educational exhibits as well as workshops and presentations delivered by experts from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) at The Ohio State University, which sponsors the event.

More than 120,000 people typically attend the Farm Science Review.

An online directory and app can assist visitors as they plan their trip. Using the app, visitors can perform a keyword search to locate an exhibit they want to see and can get walking directions to reach the exhibit.

The online directory now includes the educational exhibits and food vendors in addition to the commercial vendors so people can do keyword searches to help them navigate the many Farm Science Review offerings.

“This will make it easier for visitors to locate all the educational exhibits they’re interested in, the products they want to find as well what they want for lunch,” Zachrich said.

The Farm Science Review app, which is available for both Apple and Android smartphone and tablet users, includes interactive maps, a schedule of events, and general information on the show and exhibitors. It’s available by download in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store by searching for “FSR 2018” or by directing your mobile browser to fsr.osu.edu.

Now in its 56th year, the Farm Science Review offers visitors educational talks, displays and other opportunities presented by educators, specialists and faculty from OSU Extension and Purdue Extension, as well as the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC). OSU Extension is the outreach arm of the college, and OARDC is the research arm.

Tickets for the Farm Science Review are $7 online, at OSU Extension county offices and participating agribusinesses, and $10 at the gate. Children 5 and under are free.

For school groups, field trips to the Farm Science Review can be arranged through First Step. This program assists with admission, provides an orientation through the London chapter of FFA and offers educational presentations at the Gwynne Conservation Area that are geared specifically for school groups. Students can also participate in STEM and other youth activities located in the 4-H tent.

The Farm Science Review hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept 18-19, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 20. For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu