‘Mental Wellness Warrior’ to be keynote speaker at ADAMH Recovery Celebration

The Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Services Board has announced that Michael Woody, the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Coordinator for Ohio, will be the keynote speaker at the second-annual Recovery Celebration.

Michael Woody is a retired lieutenant from the Akron, Ohio Police Department after 25 years of services. He is currently the CIT Coordinator for Ohio and is an independent contractor for the Criminal Justice Coordinating Center of Excellence (CJCCOE) based at the Northeast Ohio Medical University.

Woody sat on the Ohio Supreme Court’s “Advisory Committee on Mentally Ill in the Courts” from 2002-2011. He is currently on “The Attorney General/ Supreme Court of Ohio Task Force on Criminal Justice and Mental Illness.” He helped bring the Crisis Intervention Team program to Ohio in 2000 and has been helping to spread it throughout the state, nation and world ever since.

Woody has received many state and national awards, including: National “Compassion in Law Enforcement Award,” Ohio Department of Mental Health “Forensic Leadership Award,” the Drs. Fred & Penny Frese “Trailblazer Award,” “The Margaret Clark Morgan Foundation Impact Award for Enterprise,” and was honored by CNN as one of nine “Mental Wellness Warriors.” Most recently, he has been appointed by the International Association of Chiefs of Police to a “Blue Ribbon Committee on Improving Police Response to Persons with Mental illness.”

He has consulted with police, mental health and advocacy organizations throughout the world. He is a founding member of CIT International and the former president of the organization.

Penny Dehner, executive director of the PVADAMH Board said, “We are extremely honored to have Mr. Woody as our keynote speaker for our Recovery Celebration. Crisis Intervention Team Training has been an important part of our collaboration with law enforcement and we are excited to have such a passionate example as part of our Recovery Celebration Banquet.”

The second-annual Recovery Celebration will be held on Thursday, Sept. 13 at the Sunroom at the Brick in Frankfort. The dinner starts at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information please see the website at www.pvadamh.org.

The Paint Valley ADAMH Board is a political subdivision of state government created in 1967 by the Ohio legislature to ensure the availability of community-based alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.