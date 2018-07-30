Seyfang honored for state discus title

The Fayette County Commissioners honored Katie Seyfang at their office Monday for her history-making state discus championship for Miami Trace High School.

Seyfang, daughter of Mike and Ricky Seyfang, was presented with a proclamation signed Monday morning by the commissioners acknowledging her efforts at the 44th-annual girls state track and field meet. In June — with a discus throw of 44 feet, five inches — Seyfang claimed the gold and set a new school record in Division II. Also during the state meet Seyfang placed third in the shot put competition with a throw of 42 feet, four and one quarter inches.

According to the proclamation, Seyfang — a five-time state qualifier and four-time state placer — is an active member of the Crossroads Christian Church and youth group. She has participated in the organization of Vacation Bible School, is a past member of the Spanish Club, served as a camp counselor at Butler Springs Christian Camp and volunteered for the Miami Trace Athletic Boosters.

This fall, Seyfang will join the Bowling Green State University Falcons Women’s Track and Field team. Additionally, she will enter college with a year of completed courses through the Southern State College Credit Plus Program.

“Therefore, be it resolved, the Board of Fayette County Commissioners do hereby congratulate Katie Seyfang for being the first female athlete to win a state championship in Miami Trace School history,” the proclamation read.

The last message to Seyfang on the proclamation was simple: “Dream Big, Work Hard, Stay Humble.”

Katie Seyfang was honored Monday by the Fayette County Commissioners at their office with a proclamation acknowledging her history making first place in the discus competition at the 44th-annual girls state track and field meet in June. Pictured (L to R): front row: Katie Seyfang and commissioner Tony Anderson. Back row: commissioner Dan Dean, Mike Seyfang, Raye Seyfang, Brent Noes, commissioner Jack DeWeese, and Ricky Seyfang. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_IMG_20180730_090353195.jpg Katie Seyfang was honored Monday by the Fayette County Commissioners at their office with a proclamation acknowledging her history making first place in the discus competition at the 44th-annual girls state track and field meet in June. Pictured (L to R): front row: Katie Seyfang and commissioner Tony Anderson. Back row: commissioner Dan Dean, Mike Seyfang, Raye Seyfang, Brent Noes, commissioner Jack DeWeese, and Ricky Seyfang.