Four participate in All American Youth Horse Show

The All-N-One 4-H Club had four young ladies recently participate at the 50th All American Youth Horse Show in Columbus. The four participants were Katy Kotlinski, Taylor Payton, Madison Johnson and Karlee Johnson. This is Payton’s first year in 4-H and to participate in the youth show. She is the daughter of Mark and Hanna Payton of Jeffersonville. She showed in western showmanship, walk-trot horsemanship and walk-trot pleasure.

Karlee Johnson is a Cloverbud member and the daughter of Christy and Heath Johnson of Bloomingburg. She showed in walk-trot English pleasure, and placed fifth in walk-trot western pleasure.

Madison Johnson is the daughter of Christy and Heath Johnson of Bloomingburg. She showed in the 14-year-old classes, placing third in western showmanship, third in horsemanship, third in western pleasure, first in western pleasure registered quarter horse, and second in English hunter under saddle.

Kotlinski lives in Commercial Point with Chrystal Benner and Bob Spencer. She showed in six pony classes, placing fourth in hunter hack, fifth in English equitation, and eighth in equitation over fences.