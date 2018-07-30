Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

July 29

Domestic Violence/Criminal Damaging: At 10:58 a.m., a Pin Oak Place resident reported that her daughter, Crystal Shadley, assaulted her and damaged property inside her home. Charges were filed.

Harassment by Inmate/Resisting Arrest/Obstructing: At 11:02 a.m., Jesse Guthrie-Walters, while being placed under arrest during a domestic disturbance at 820 Pin Oak Place, spit on officers and actively attempted to avoid arrest. Charges were filed.

Disorderly Conduct: At 6:14 p.m., officers responding to the area of 110 W. Market St. on a call of an intoxicated male found Cody Scarberry to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself.

Burglary: At 8 p.m., Teddy Shepherd, of 626 Eastern Ave., reported that someone had entered his home through an open window and removed several items from the home.

July 26

Criminal Damaging/Vehicle Trespass: At 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Pin Oak Place in reference to a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival officers made contact with the complainant, Jonah D. McCoy, made reference to the offender, Jesse J. Guthrie-Walters, who was located in front of the victim’s residence. The offender admitted to causing damage to the residence and entering the victim’s vehicle without permission. The offender was arrested and charged with the listed offenses.