Four return from Buckeye Girls State

The 72nd-annual American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State session ended recently. Nearly 900 young ladies from across the state of Ohio had a week filled with campaigning, elections, and running their city, county or state governments. They have shared in actively participating in Buckeye Girls State government activities, and gained many new friendships.

Girls who attend Miami Trace and Washington high schools included:

Taylor Smith, municipal judge for Taft City. Smith, daughter of Shawn and Tiffani Smith, participated in soccer, track and basketball for three years, freshman choir, symphonic choir, CU lead, OHSAA, leadership conference and HOBY.

Hailey Snyder, mayor of Montgomery City. Snyder is the daughter of Craig Snyder and Destiny Detty. She participates in DECA, student council, yearbook, We the People competition and debate team.

Khenadi Grubb, state senator for Jungle City. Grubb is the daughter of Scott and Christian Grubb. Her activities include high school soccer, varsity cheerleading, Key Club, Spanish Club, student government, FFA, SOS, FCA, Drama Club, Soundsations, Symphonic Choir, spring musical, working at Kings Island as a life guard, and 4-H. Grubb has been class president, vice president and secretary, takes piano lessons, and is active in her church youth group.

Tori Evans, State Highway Patrol Troopers for Bombeck City. Evans, daughter of Todd and Rachel Evans, spends her time in the Heritage Memorial Youth group, at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, in student government, as junior class president, in Key Club, in Spanish Club, in Science Club and competing in varsity basketball, soccer and track and field. Additionally, she is the FFA student advisor and treasurer, 4-H club president, a member of the Ohio State Teen leadership council (Fayette County), an Ohio 4-H Ambassador, a junior fair board member, a camp counselor, a Scarecrow Festival Queen, a Fayette County Jr. Canine Ambassador, and has hosted two 5K runs as a 4-H project.

The 72nd-annual American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State session ended on Saturday, June 16 with several ladies from Fayette County attending. Pictured (L to R): Khenadi Grubb, Tori Evans, Hailey Snyder and Taylor Smith. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_img034.jpg The 72nd-annual American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State session ended on Saturday, June 16 with several ladies from Fayette County attending. Pictured (L to R): Khenadi Grubb, Tori Evans, Hailey Snyder and Taylor Smith.