Craft sale set for next weekend

On Aug. 4 and 5, Becky’s Country Candles Crafters Yard Sale will be held at 6685 Boyd Road in Washington Court House. The event will feature over 160 vendors that will sell: handmade crafts, food and baked goods, retail items, and more.

Henna tattoos will also be available. The sale will last from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5.

The sale is being held at the farm of Becky Corns. Corns said she and her late husband, Max Corns, decided to host the event because they “wanted to give back to the crafters. I’m a crafter, I make candles, I know what it’s like to pay outrageous prices to set up,” Corns explained.

At her sale, vendors do not have to pay for their space. Corns said this helps vendors because, as soon as they sell something “it’s profit right away.”

This will be the fourth year Corns has hosted the sale, but the first without her husband there. She said, “He did all this hard work and it’s sad that he’s not gonna be able to see it.” But, she said, “He is here in spirit,” and “this event is for him, solely for him.”

Corns said she loves that her event brings people together. She recalled at past sales, “I saw people talking and laughing and I heard someone say ‘I haven’t see you in a long time!’”

“There’s people coming from all over” for the sale, said Corns, who knows of people from as far as northern Ohio and Kentucky who will be at the sale.

Entrance to and parking at the sale are free, according to Corns, who said she hopes members of the community will “just come and relax and shop. This is just a day to come out and see people you maybe haven’t seen in a long time and visit.”

In addition, attending the sale is a way to support the vendors, who Corns said “have worked hard all year.”

A petting zoo, provided by Michele Snider, will be at the sale on Saturday. There will also be a balloon animal artist.

Currently, all vendor space is claimed, but Corns said it is possible a few spaces will open up during the week. To inquire about space, contact Corns at 740-335-5680.

