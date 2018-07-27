Great Oaks Police Academy offers August physical fitness screening

Interested in helping people in a law enforcement career? Take the first step by passing the physical fitness test to enter the Great Oaks Police Academy.

Physical fitness testing will take place on Aug. 18 and Aug. 25, starting at 9 a.m. at the Great Oaks Public Safety Services building at the Scarlet Oaks Career Campus, 200 Scarlet Oaks Drive, in Cincinnati. Use the address 3254 E. Kemper Road for GPS directions.

Expect to spend about six hours at the campus. Wear workout clothes, and bring a driver’s license.

A new Police Academy class begins in October. The 17-week class prepares students who are over 21 to take the Ohio Peace Officer Certification Exam.

Candidates must pass the physical fitness screening, drug screen, and background check and have a valid driver’s license to join the police academy. The class meets during the day, Monday through Friday; tuition is $6,770.

Call the Great Oaks Police Academy at 513-771-1142 to register for physical fitness testing.