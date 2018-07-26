Cleanup continues at hog facility site

Cleanup at the site of the Straathof Swine Farm facility that was destroyed by fire June 19 is progressing as planned, according to county officials, and the process should be completed in about a month.

Local agencies, including Fayette County Public Health, the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency and the county commissioners, have been providing periodic updates on the cleanup efforts following the fire that killed approximately 5,000 swine in Wayne Township.

The environmental staff at Fayette County Public Health made a site visit on Wednesday.

“The site has been very well maintained, and the amount of effort the cleanup crew has put into this project is tremendous,” reads the joint statement. “Everyone is very pleased with the process and will continue to monitor the situation as needed.”

The crew is taking every possible measure to reduce odor, dust, insects and air quality control as this project continues on for another few weeks, according to the release.

“We are still asking for the community’s patience in this cleanup endeavor as this fire caused devastating damage, and requires special equipment and logistics to ensure a safe work zone for the cleanup crew, as well as being environmentally cautious,” the statement reads.

The cause and the origin of the fire are still under investigation, according to the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office, and no foul play is suspected.

Throughout the day of the fire, firefighters from five counties battled the blaze at 7111 Old Route 35 Southeast. Along with the Washington and Wayne Township fire departments, firefighters and resources were requested from the Concord-Greene, Bloomingburg-Paint-Marion, Jefferson Township and Pic-A-Fay fire departments. As the fire continued to intensify, additional fire agencies and resources from Highland, Ross, Pickaway and Greene counties were requested to respond and assist with battling the fire and providing water tankers. The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency and Fayette County EMS also responded to the scene.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Jenny Coe or Leigh Cannon of Fayette County Public Health, Division of Environmental Health, at 740-333-3590.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Fire-at-hog-farm-June-19-2018-2-.jpg

Officials say process should be completed in about a month

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica