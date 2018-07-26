Lions Club to hold Car & Bike Show

On Saturday, Aug. 25, the Good Hope Lions Club will host its very first Car & Bike Show/ Flea Market. The event will be held at L&B Buildings at 1348 US Route 22 NW, next to the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

It will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is sponsored by Good Hope Lions Club and Leonard E. & Bonnie L. Sines, owners of L&B Buildings.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Good Hope Lions Club. The Lions Club’s charitable work includes: donating to local food pantries, Camp Dovetail, and Pilot Dogs Inc., providing free eye exams and glasses for children and adults in need, providing scholarships to graduates of Miami Trace, Washington Court House, and Greenfield schools, and more.

The club “helps the community in times of need,” according to Leonard Sines. Sines owns L&B Buildings and is a longtime member of the Lions Club.

The event will include a motorcycle, car and tractor show, an auction, a 50/50 raffle, vendors, a flea market, and music. Those interested in participating in the car and bike show can register the morning of the event between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. by making a $10 donation. The auction will feature a variety of donated items. Those interested in donating to the auction or flea market can contact Sines at 740-463-9301 or bring donations to L&B Buildings Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Music will be provided by a DJ and by the Greenfield band, “Dumbfounded,” which plays “all the oldies and goodies,” according to Sines.

Admission to the event is free, although donations will be appreciated. “We encourage everybody to come,” said Sines.

“Make a day of it,” he added.

Sines said the event was inspired by the Lion Club’s desire “to raise money so we can help out the community and the kids.”

