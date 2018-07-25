Funds raised for Diabetes Association

The Chiropractic Health and Wellness Center in Washington C.H. recently raised $250 for the Fayette County Diabetes Association during its fifth-annual Ladies Night Out. The event included vendors, prizes, a fashion show, mini-massages, hair and nail styling, a wine tasting, and more.

Lisa Mider, who is a chiropractic assistant at the center, said Dr. Greg Flerchinger chose to donate the proceeds of the event to the Diabetes Association because several people who work at the center have family members who have been affected by Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

She said the Diabetes Association offers education for individuals with diabetes and their family members, and helps to cover the cost of insulin for those in need. She said Mary Dye of the Diabetes Association helps many people who are affected by diabetes. “I think that’s a really great thing,” she added.

Many local businesses came together to make the event possible, including Tanger Outlets, which provided the clothing for the fashion show and the goody bags. Although the focus of the event was on helping those with diabetes, the health of attendees was also important to Dr. Flerchinger. With this in mind, he offered free spinal screenings and bra fittings. Nutritional consultations were also available.

Mider said the center intends to hold another fundraising event next year, but that it may not be another ladies’ night out, as the center would like to open the event to more people. The goal is to raise more funds and help more individuals who are affected by diabetes.

Dr. Greg Flerchinger presents a check for $250 to Mary Dye of the Fayette County Diabetes Association. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_doc-and-Mary-1.jpg Dr. Greg Flerchinger presents a check for $250 to Mary Dye of the Fayette County Diabetes Association.

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or on Twitter @MeganNeary2

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or on Twitter @MeganNeary2