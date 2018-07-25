Citizens gather at Congressman’s office

WILMINGTON —Local residents gathered at the Wilmington office of U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio 15th District) to voice their support for immigrant families and to show their disdain for American policies they say have separated families from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Protesters also were at Stivers’ other District 15 offices Wednesday. Stivers’ 15th District includes part of Fayette County.

The protesters stated in a letter to Stivers that they are asking him to: “Implement legislation that will force the administration to reunite all separated families immediately; lead Congress in not allowing any funding for new family detention centers or camps on military bases; and push for H.R. 4796, the USA Act, of which you are a co-sponsor, to be brought to the floor for a vote.”

The citizens also said, “We appreciate that you have spoken out against family separation and we hope that you continue to fight for these families.”

Rep. Stivers released a statement early Wednesday afternoon in response to the protests, saying, “As a father, I know the importance of family and understand why kids need to be with their parents. That’s why I was one of the first in Congress to oppose the practice of separating families at the border.

“As a result, the Administration ended the policy. More than a thousand families have been reunited, however, there is clearly still work to be done. I stand ready to support additional ways to stop unnecessary separation of children from their parents.”

Stivers added, “Moreover, just this week, my bill to help children in America passed overwhelmingly out of Financial Services Committee. My bill will more accurately count homeless youth in our communities, so we can better understand the scope of the issue and how we can better help them get out of homelessness.”

Local residents protested Wednesday morning at the Wilmington office of U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers. Nine people also read letters — written from immigrant parents to children from whom they were separated — to Stivers’ staff. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_protest-banner.jpg Local residents protested Wednesday morning at the Wilmington office of U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers. Nine people also read letters — written from immigrant parents to children from whom they were separated — to Stivers’ staff. Local residents protested Wednesday morning at the Wilmington office of U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers. Nine people also read letters — written from immigrant parents to children from whom they were separated — to Stivers’ staff. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_protest-group.jpg Local residents protested Wednesday morning at the Wilmington office of U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers. Nine people also read letters — written from immigrant parents to children from whom they were separated — to Stivers’ staff.