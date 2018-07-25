WCH man arrested after allegedly kicking dog

A Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) humane agent and officers with the Washington C.H. Police Department responded recently to 434 E. Paint St., where a man was allegedly recorded on video kicking a dog.

According to reports, the man was attempting to punish the dog because it didn’t listen.

Perry Elzey Jr., 21, was arrested for cruelty to animals, a second-degree misdemeanor, by Washington C.H. police officers, and was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was later released, according to FRHS. Elzey was scheduled to appear in the Washington C.H. Municipal Court on Wednesday for arraignment.

Humane agent Nick Marando removed a red and white pit bull mix that was reportedly shown being kicked along with two other dogs found at the residence. Marando transported all three dogs to a veterinary clinic for examination, treatment and boarding.

“The dogs will be available for adoption very soon since the owner has surrendered them into our custody” said Marando “All three of the dogs are very friendly and we hope they find a good home.”

According to humane Agent Brad Adams, FRHS has spent over $300 on boarding and veterinary care since the dogs were removed last Thursday, and expenses will continue to increase.

FRHS is asking for donations to help cover the expenses of the dogs’ care. Contributions may be mailed to the Fayette Regional Humane Society at 153 S. Main St., Suite 3, Washington C.H., OH 43160, or by going online at www.fayettehumanesociety.com

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. It receives less than 2 percent of its support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out its mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit its website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com

Kalvin, a young red and white pit bull mix, is seeking a new home.