AAA, Kiwanis Ohio teaming up to host Bike Safety Rodeo

AAA East Central is teaming up with Kiwanis International Ohio and the Jackson City Library by inviting young bicyclists to test their driving skills at the Bike Safety Rodeo. The goal of the event is to educate young cyclists about bike safety, promote safe riding techniques – and to do so in a fun way!

“The Bike Safety Rodeo gives tips that these young bicyclists can use for the rest of their life,” said JJ Miller, safety adviser at AAA East Central. “When it comes to learning valuable safety tips, there’s no shame in this being a young rider’s first rodeo!”

At the Bike Safety Rodeo, children will ride through a specifically designed “Skills Course”, have their bicycles inspected for safety, have their helmets properly fitted, and stop by the educational section for important information. The Bike Safety Rodeo will be held on Wednesday, July 25th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jackson City Library, located at 21 Broadway St in Jackson, OH.

“With young children getting on their bicycles for a ride around the block with their friends, this time of the year is as important as any other to enforce making safe choices behind the handlebars,” continues Miller.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 80 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members.