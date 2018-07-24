5th-annual ‘Andy Lewis State Farm Batting 4 Boobies’ softball tourney set

This year, the local Andy Lewis State Farm Agency will be holding its fifth-annual “Batting 4 Boobies” softball tournament: A co-ed, double elimination tournament held at Eyman Park that raises money for one particular honoree who is battling breast cancer.

All proceeds from the tournament go to help support the financial battle the honoree and her family deal with while facing the fight of breast cancer. Last year this tournament was able to donate over $7,000 to its honoree. This year’s honoree is Cecilia Morgan, a local from the Mt. Sterling area who is 28-years-old. It’s not only a softball tournament though, this is a COMMUNITY event for all ages.

The day consists of four live bands, jump houses, raffles, auctions, t-shirt sales, food and more. Games start at 9 a.m. and run throughout the entire day with the finals predicted to start at 9 p.m. Please stop by and support the cause.

At top left: Linda Bushey, Andy Lewis, Cecilia Morgan (2018 honoree), Chelsie Utley; right: Kris Lewis, 2014 honoree, Gloria Runnels, 2015 honoree, Tammy Meddock, 2016 honoree, and Tamra Jaynes, 2017 honoree.