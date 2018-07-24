Fayette County Airport named Chamber ‘Business of the Month’

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently honored the Fayette County Airport as the July Business of the Month. Located on State Route 38 just minutes from town, the Fayette County Airport is host to many events throughout the year. Airport manager Jerry Van Dyke invites the community to visit the airport and attend the great community events. A shelter house, complete with picnic tables, is available for parties, reunions and other family-friendly events. Join them Aug. 4 for the Fly-In and Runway 5K. All proceeds from the event benefit Kamp Dovetail and Honor Flights.

