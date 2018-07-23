WCH school board talks start of 2018-19 year

The Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education met Monday for its final meeting before the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Among the discussion was a series of reminders and announcements for the upcoming school year. According to the board, the first day of instruction is on Wednesday, Aug. 15. Kindergarten will have a staggered start Aug. 21 and 22, with a full start on Aug. 23. The first and second grades will also have a staggered start, but on Aug. 15, 16 and 17 with Aug. 20 being the first full day with all first and second graders in the building at Cherry Hill Primary.

“We are ready to go, yeah we are really excited,” Tom Bailey, Washington Court House City Schools superintendent, said. “We are going to be furthering our cultural blueprint. We will still be doing ‘Restore the Roar,’ but this year ‘Together We Have Purpose’ is kind of like our second belief statement in the blueprint, so we are ready, the buildings are ready to go.”

For those students who are new to the Washington C.H. City Schools or have not yet registered for kindergarten, they can register at the building they will attend on the following dates and times: Cherry Hill Primary (grades K-2), at 720 Oakland Ave., on Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.; Belle Aire Intermediate School (grades 3-5), at 1120 High St., on Aug. 1 from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.; Washington Middle School (grades 6-8), at 500 S. Elm St. beginning Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.; and finally Washington High School (grades 9-12) at 400 S. Elm St., on Aug. 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Open houses and orientation dates are set and available for review as well.

“If anyone has issues or questions just call into the district office (740-335-6620),” Bailey said. “We are doing a new registration process this year with new students, we are going to centralize registration. We are going to have one person do registration for the whole district. They can call here because we will start that process on August 1st, but certainly if they have any questions just call us here.”

The meals prices for the 2018-19 school year — which have not changed from the previous year — are $1.40 for student breakfast, $2.60 for kindergarten through fifth grade student lunches, $2.85 for sixth through 12th grade student lunches, 30 cents for the reduced breakfast program, 40 cents for the reduced lunch program, 50 cents for milk and $3.50 for adult lunches.

Also discussed by the board were 140 individuals employed by the district for various positions, including substitute teachers, home instructors, classified and supplemental employees. Additionally, 51 athletic supplemental contracts were approved.

Stay with the Record-Herald this week for more information from the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education meeting.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Big-W-1.jpg

By Martin Graham mgraham@recordherald.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy