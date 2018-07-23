Alpaca Costume Contest held Saturday

One of the final events of the 2018 Fayette County Fair was the first-ever Alpaca Costume Contest held on Saturday afternoon. Pictured are exhibitors and alpacas with their prizes after the first class (L to R): third place Macy Gruber and Bianca dressed as a bee and flowers, second place Morgan Leasure and Caiaphas dressed for their trip to the Bahamas, and the class winner Fayette County Alpaca Princess Ali Reeves and Jennie, the duo granny pair.

The final class had four participants. Pictured (L to R): third place was Jeffrey Miller and Hannah dressed as a sheriff deputy and prisoner, Bailey Miller and Angelina dressed as Dorothy and Toto from the Wizard of Oz, first place Hayleigh Bageant and Briar dressed as a nanny who knits alpaca fur, and second place Hannah Bageant and Adeline as Little Miss Muffet.

The second class had four participants. Pictured (L to R): third place Neo Lehr and Shelby as members of KISS, Titus Lehr and Hercules as Batman and Superman, first place Mackenna Leasure and Lilly dressed as sock hop girls, and second place Kelsey Leasure and Delilah dressed to represent the song “Hey There Delilah” by the Plain White T’s.