Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 22

John A. Coy, 43, 221 Chestnut St., aggravated menacing, disorderly by intoxication.

Lyle White, 46, West Jefferson, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Mary I. Keaton, 67, 431 Fifth St., speed.

Michelle D. Woolridge, 40, Leesburg, bench warrant – failure to appear.

July 21

Matthew G. Campbell, 20, 503 E. East St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Robert S. Hughes, 26, 112 W. Elm St., no operator’s license.

April L. Hawkins, 30, 423 Fourth St., bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Lance W. Sutton, 40, 503 S. Main St., no operator’s license.

Robert L. McClendon, 53, last known address 414 1/2 E. East St., FCSO warrant.

July 20

Patricia M. Nebbergall, 24, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Brandon S. Leisure, 18, 421 E. Court St., speed.

Thomas Colter, 69, 1254 Rawling St., disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

July 19

Perry E. Elzey, Jr., 21, 434 E. Paint St., cruelty to animals.

Stephan A. Joseph, 30, Jeffersonville, no operator’s license.

Wanda K. Schnipke, 61, Greenfield, speed 50/35.

July 18

Phillip R. Bowling, 40, Sabina, burglary.

Kenneth M. Matthews, 44, at large, FCSO grand jury indictment.

Dakota J. Blazer, 24, Mt. Sterling, no operator’s license.

Melody B. Schrader, 37, 424 Clyburn Ave., no operator’s license.

July 17

Ryan F.T. McClure, 24, Jeffersonville, FCSO warrant.

Daniel E. McClain, 52, Clarksville, Tenn., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Matthew T. Woods, 25, New Vienna, failure to display trailer.

Carl A. Pennington, 38, 129 E. Paint St., speed 45/25, no operator’s license.

Cody A. Scarberry, 27, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to appear.

July 16

Larry J. Thomas, 46, 1809 Columbus Ave., Room 207, fugitive from justice.

Lindi S. Giffin, 26, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Joshua L. Thompson, 25, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply.

July 15

William Gregg, 27, at large, domestic (third-degree felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).

Gerald R. Smith, Jr., 40, 326 E. Market St., red light violation.

July 14

Robert N. Highfield, 85, 1276 Dayton Ave., duty to yield violation.

Jason D. Cline, 40, 219 W. Elm St., no operator’s license, safety belt violation.

Larry J. Thomas, 46, 1809 Columbus Ave., Room 207, trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Shawn W. Yoakum, 27, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply, FCSO grand jury indictment, FCSO failure to appear, Highland County Sheriff’s Office failure to appear, possession of drugs (first-degree misdemeanor).

July 13

Thomas A. Niedermeir, 29, 910 Lakeview Ave., red light violation.

Michael R. Martin, 18, 901 Sycamore St., criminal damaging warrant.

Amanda S. Bennett, 43, 445 E. East St., expired registration, stop sign violation.

Male, 16, New Holland, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

McKinsey I. Reed, 24, 39 Residence Drive, no operator’s license.

Courtney N. Harrington, 23, 209 Kathryn Court, criminal damaging.

Ciera M. Grooms, 23, 3520 US 22 East, Apt. 6C, speed.

Randy A. Newland, 47, 1014 Leesburg Ave., speed.

Melissa A. Morgan, 28, New Holland, no operator’s license.

Tyler R. Adams, 29, at large, parole holder APA.

Brandy D. Dooley, 40, Cincinnati, disorderly by intoxication, assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

July 12

Danielle N. Brown, 23, 110 W. Elm St., FCSO grand jury indictment, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Michelle N. Moore, 38, 808 Washington Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., speed 40/25.

July 11

Tracy L. Kimsey, 51, 237 N. Bend Court, speed, driving with temporary permit without valid driver.

Conner Haines, 20, Hillsboro, speed 38/25.

July 10

Henry E. Adkins, 68, 1001 Lewis St., Apt. 13, failure to display registration, fictitious registration.

Mark A. Cartwright, 49, 517 E. Temple St., expired registration.

Joshua G. Alexander, Chillicothe, no operator’s license.

Melinda J. Justice, 40, 602 Peabody Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Mollie B. Leisure, 26, 3474 Bush Road Northwest, speed.

Delaney M. Greer, 18, 910 Glenn Ave., improper right turn.