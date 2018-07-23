Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

July 22

Larceny: At 1:44 p.m., Jody Dilley, of 110 W. Elm St., reported that someone removed a battery charger from his shed.

Larceny: At 6:15 p.m., Brittany Gorman reported that someone had stolen two portable battery packs and a gaming headset while she was staying at 422 Grove Ave.

Aggravated Menacing/Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication: At 1:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Columbus Avenue (Bluestone Inn) in reference to a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainants/victims, Mario Rodriguez and Julio Giveres, who advised a patron of a room at the hotel asked them to buy drugs. When the two victims declined the offender, later identified as John A. Coy, became belligerent and threatened the two males with a baseball bat. Coy was arrested and charged with the listed offenses.

July 21

Theft: At 8:09 p.m., officers responded to Winnipeg Plaza in reference to a larceny complaint. Upon arrival the officers made contact with the complainant/victim, who advised that unknown person(s) removed three pieces of furniture from the porch of the residence. A theft report was taken on the victim’s behalf.

July 18

Burglary: At 1:01 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of South Main Street in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant, Belinda J. Merriman, who advised that unknown person(s) entered her residence while she was away. A burglary report was taken on the victim’s behalf.

Burglary: At 2:06 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Paddock Loop in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant, Joyce Winkler, who advised that she observed a subject inside her garage. Officers located the offender, Phillip R. Bowling, in the area. The offender was arrested and charged with the listed offense.

July 15

Domestic Violence: At 3:04 p.m., a woman reported being assaulted by her boyfriend, William Gregg. Charges were filed.

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 3:37 p.m. an officer, while investigating a domestic dispute, found William Gregg in possession of drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic syringe.

July 14

Theft: At 11:47 p.m., an employee of Hixson Towing reported that unknown person(s) entered an unlocked work truck and removed property.

July 13

Endangering Children/Abuse: At 9:36 a.m., police began investigating the possible abuse of a child.

July 12

Criminal Damaging: At 5:41 p.m., a woman reported that during an argument with a known male, the male damaged her front screen door and broke other miscellaneous items in the residence. Charges are pending.

Breaking & Entering: At 8:32 p.m., Tara Garren reported that sometime overnight, unknown person(s) gained entry into her detached garage and removed property.