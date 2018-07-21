Schappacher named Showman of Showmen at Fayette County Fair

Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher (seated) was named the Showman of Showmen following the competition on Saturday afternoon which included 13 competitors from the various animal projects on the fairgrounds. Pictured with Schappacher (L to R): Fayette County Dog Ambassador Khenadi Grubb, Fayette County Dairy Princess Anita Pursell, Fayette County Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Fayette County Horse Queen Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Haley Copas, Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, Fayette County Pork Queen Aubrey McCoy and Fayette County Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz.

