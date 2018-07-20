Cattle & Sheep sales held Friday

Tayler Sisson’s grand champion dairy feeder sold for $1,100 at Friday’s Fayette County Dairy Feeder Sale. Tayler is the daughter of Kathleen Hyer and David Cummings. Sisson is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (front row) Dog Ambassador Khenadi Grubb, Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Dairy Princess Anita Pursell, Nicole Reiterman of Reiterman Feed, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Debbie Havens of Havens Landscaping, Diane Munro of Faris Insurance, Fair Attendant Haley Copas, Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, (back row) Don Melvin of Melvin Club Lambs, Tabby Melvin of Oakview Dermatology, Karen Cassidy of First State Bank, Jim Gusweiler of Gusweiler, Wayne Arnold for Skyline Roofing, Skyline Material and Buckeye Metal, and Nathan Whitney of Whitney Farms.

Alexia Cusic’s reserve champion dairy feeder sold for $750 at Friday’s Fayette County Dairy Feeder Sale. Alexia is the daughter of Rosanna and David Cusic. Cusic is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: Dog Ambassador Khenadi Grubb, Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Joni Merritt of CS Titles, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Dairy Princess Anita Pursell, Fair Attendant Haley Copas, Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, and Scott Kitchen of K&S Concrete.

Anita Pursell’s grand champion dairy steer sold for $2,800 at Friday’s Fayette County Dairy Steer Sale. Pursell is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (front row) Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Fair Attendant Haley Copas, (back row), Bill Butler of Union Stockyards, Dale Mayer of Mayer FE, Chip Bumpus of Bumpus Trucking, Doug Shannon of Merchants, Matt McFadden of Farm Credit, John Gruber of Gruber Farms, Chris Cottrill of Cottrill Seed, and Cody Kirkpatrick of JD Equipment.

Abigail Riley’s reserve champion dairy steer sold for $1,300 at Friday’s Fayette County Dairy Steer Sale. Abigail is the daughter of David Riley and Erin Paige. Riley is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (front row) Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Sarah Rennington of LCNB, Averey Cockerill of UCS, Nicole Reiterman of Reiterman Feed & Seed, Buck Minyo of LCNB, Fair Attendant Haley Copas, Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, (back row) Natalie Miller of Miller Farm, Gus Bonham of Full Throttle Express, Mike Lower of CPS, Keith Tooill of McDonald’s Restaurants, Nathan Whitney of Whitney Farms, and Jim Gusweiler of Gusweiler.

McKenzie Riley’s reserve champion beef steer sold for $4,000 at Friday’s Fayette County Beef Steer Sale. Riley is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (front row) Beef Queen Victoria Waits, friend Macie Riley, friend Garrett Zimmerman, friend Grace Zimmerman, Gus Bonham of Full Throttle, (back row) Fair Attendant Haley Copas, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Nick Cummings of Wendt Group, Chris Cottrill of Cottrill Seed, Chip Bumpus of Bumpus Trucking, and Keith Tooill of McDonald’s Restaurants.

Quinton Waits’ grand champion beef feeder sold for $1,600 at Friday’s Fayette County Beef Feeder Sale. Quinton is the son of Kristina and Daryl Waits. Waits is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: friend Ashton Bain, Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, JW Fannin of Fannin Hay & Straw, and Fair Attendant Haley Copas.

Victoria Waits’ reserve champion beef feeder sold for $1,450 at Friday’s Fayette County Beef Feeder Sale. Victoria is the daughter of Kristina and Daryl Waits. Waits is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: friend Ashton Bain, Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Fair Attendant Haley Copas, and JW Fannin of Hay & Straw.

Katelyn Hicks’ grand champion market lamb sold for $1,350 at Friday’s Fayette County Sheep Sale. Katelyn is the daughter of Megan Hicks and Scott Morrow. Hicks is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (front row) Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, friend Andrew Guthrie, friend Thaddeus Stuckey, Amy Mick of Kroger, Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, (back row) Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade, Fair Attendant Haley Copas, and Michelle Bennett of Roller Haven.

Eric Taylor’s reserve champion market lamb sold for $1,000 at Friday’s Fayette County Sheep Sale. Eric is the son of Kristi and Jeff Taylor. Taylor is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (front row) sister Emily Taylor, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Karin Cassidy of First State Bank, Fair Attendant Haley Copas, Fayette County Treasurer Susan Dunn, Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, Amy Mick of Kroger, Diane Munro of Faris Insurance, Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, (back row) Buck Minyo of LCNB, State Sen. Bob Peterson, Terry Summers of Summers Funeral Home, Jim Gusweiler of Gusweiler, and Mike Lower of CPS.