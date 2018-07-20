Grand champion steer sells for $5,000

Quinton Waits’ grand champion steer sold for $5,000 at Friday’s Fayette County Beef Steer Sale. Quinton is the son of Kristina and Daryl Waits. Waits is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (front row) Ashton Bain (friend), Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Amy Mick of Kroger, Fair Attendant Haley Copas, Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, (back row) Mike Rife of Rife Farms, Josh Hagler of Seed Consultants, Keith Tooill of McDonald’s Restaurants, Lisa Duff of Duff Farms, and Jim Gusweiler of Gusweiler.

Quinton Waits’ grand champion steer sold for $5,000 at Friday’s Fayette County Beef Steer Sale. Quinton is the son of Kristina and Daryl Waits. Waits is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (front row) Ashton Bain (friend), Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Amy Mick of Kroger, Fair Attendant Haley Copas, Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, (back row) Mike Rife of Rife Farms, Josh Hagler of Seed Consultants, Keith Tooill of McDonald’s Restaurants, Lisa Duff of Duff Farms, and Jim Gusweiler of Gusweiler. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_IMG_6443.jpg Quinton Waits’ grand champion steer sold for $5,000 at Friday’s Fayette County Beef Steer Sale. Quinton is the son of Kristina and Daryl Waits. Waits is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (front row) Ashton Bain (friend), Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Amy Mick of Kroger, Fair Attendant Haley Copas, Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, (back row) Mike Rife of Rife Farms, Josh Hagler of Seed Consultants, Keith Tooill of McDonald’s Restaurants, Lisa Duff of Duff Farms, and Jim Gusweiler of Gusweiler.