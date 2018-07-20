Posted on by

Dog rally and agility action at the fair

,

By Chris Hoppes - choppes@aimmediamidwest.com

Aubry Leonard with her dog, Puppy.

Aubry Leonard with her dog, Puppy.


Eva Smalley with Mac.


Gabbie Thoroman and Bella.


Hailey Honicker and Jasper.


Katrina Koski leads Pumpkin over a jump.


Khenadi Grubb watches as her dog, Zoe, jumps over a hurdle.


Laine Holstein leads her dog, Frito, down a ramp during the competition.


Madeline Lynch demonstrated an assortment of tricks with Lola.


Tommy Smalley leads perhaps the smallest dog in the competition, Biggie Smalls.


Tori Evans leads Nova around the course.


On Wednesday morning, July 18, the Junior Fair Dog Rally and Agility session was held at the Activity Tent at the Fayette County Fair.

A number of youth led their dogs through their paces, competing in several categories.

The following are the placements in the various categories.

Rally Advanced B

Summer Hurles, 1st; Aubry Leonard, 2nd; Tori Evans, 3rd; Khenadi Grubb, 4th

Rally Novice Class C

Aubry Leonard, 1st; Katrina Koski, 2nd; Katrina Koski, 3rd

Rally Novice Class B

Tori Evans, 1st; Madeline Lynch, 2nd; Eva Smalley, 3rd; Tommy Smalley, 4th; Gabbie Thoroman, 5th

Standard Agility on lead

Tori Evans, 1st; Katrina Koski, 2nd; Laine Holstein, 3rd; Eva Smalley, 4th; Gabbie Thoroman, 5th

Standard Agility off lead

Tori Evans, 1st; Hailey Honicker, 2nd; Aubry Leonard, 3rd; Khenadi Grubb, 4th; Katrina Koski, 5th; Madeline Lynch, 6th

Mad Shape Dash on lead

Tori Evans, 1st; Katrina Koski, 2nd; Laine Holstein, 3rd; Gabbie Thoroman, 4th; Eva Smalley, 5th

Mad Shape Dash off lead

Tori Evans, 1st; Aubry Leonard, 2nd; Katrina Koski, 3rd; Hailey Honicker, 4th; Khenadi Grubb, 5th; Madeline Lynch, 6th

Jumpers on lead

Tori Evans, 1st; Katrina Koski, 2nd; Laine Holstein, 3rd; Gabbie Thoroman, 4th; Eva Smalley, 5th; Tommy Smalley, 6th

Jumpers off lead

Katrina Koski, 1st; Aubry Leonard, 2nd; Hailey Honicker, 3rd; Tori Evans, 4th; Madeline Lynch, 5th; Khenadi Grubb, 6th

The off-lead overall agility winner was Hailey Honicker.

The on-lead overall agility winner was Tori Evans.

Aubry Leonard with her dog, Puppy.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Aubry-Leonard-and-Puppy.jpgAubry Leonard with her dog, Puppy.

Eva Smalley with Mac.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Eva-Smalley-and-Mac.jpgEva Smalley with Mac.

Gabbie Thoroman and Bella.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Gabbie-Thoroman-and-Bella.jpgGabbie Thoroman and Bella.

Hailey Honicker and Jasper.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Hailey-Honicker-and-Jasper.jpgHailey Honicker and Jasper.

Katrina Koski leads Pumpkin over a jump.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Katrina-Koski-and-Pumpkin.jpgKatrina Koski leads Pumpkin over a jump.

Khenadi Grubb watches as her dog, Zoe, jumps over a hurdle.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Kehandi-Grubb-and-Zoe.jpgKhenadi Grubb watches as her dog, Zoe, jumps over a hurdle.

Laine Holstein leads her dog, Frito, down a ramp during the competition.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Laine-Holstein-and-Frito.jpgLaine Holstein leads her dog, Frito, down a ramp during the competition.

Madeline Lynch demonstrated an assortment of tricks with Lola.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Madeline-Lynch-and-Lola.jpgMadeline Lynch demonstrated an assortment of tricks with Lola.

Tommy Smalley leads perhaps the smallest dog in the competition, Biggie Smalls.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Tommy-Smalley-and-Biggie-Smalls.jpgTommy Smalley leads perhaps the smallest dog in the competition, Biggie Smalls.

Tori Evans leads Nova around the course.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Tori-Evans-and-Nova.jpgTori Evans leads Nova around the course.

By Chris Hoppes

choppes@aimmediamidwest.com