Dog rally and agility action at the fair

On Wednesday morning, July 18, the Junior Fair Dog Rally and Agility session was held at the Activity Tent at the Fayette County Fair.
A number of youth led their dogs through their paces, competing in several categories.
The following are the placements in the various categories.
Rally Advanced B
Summer Hurles, 1st; Aubry Leonard, 2nd; Tori Evans, 3rd; Khenadi Grubb, 4th
Rally Novice Class C
Aubry Leonard, 1st; Katrina Koski, 2nd; Katrina Koski, 3rd
Rally Novice Class B
Tori Evans, 1st; Madeline Lynch, 2nd; Eva Smalley, 3rd; Tommy Smalley, 4th; Gabbie Thoroman, 5th
Standard Agility on lead
Tori Evans, 1st; Katrina Koski, 2nd; Laine Holstein, 3rd; Eva Smalley, 4th; Gabbie Thoroman, 5th
Standard Agility off lead
Tori Evans, 1st; Hailey Honicker, 2nd; Aubry Leonard, 3rd; Khenadi Grubb, 4th; Katrina Koski, 5th; Madeline Lynch, 6th
Mad Shape Dash on lead
Tori Evans, 1st; Katrina Koski, 2nd; Laine Holstein, 3rd; Gabbie Thoroman, 4th; Eva Smalley, 5th
Mad Shape Dash off lead
Tori Evans, 1st; Aubry Leonard, 2nd; Katrina Koski, 3rd; Hailey Honicker, 4th; Khenadi Grubb, 5th; Madeline Lynch, 6th
Jumpers on lead
Tori Evans, 1st; Katrina Koski, 2nd; Laine Holstein, 3rd; Gabbie Thoroman, 4th; Eva Smalley, 5th; Tommy Smalley, 6th
Jumpers off lead
Katrina Koski, 1st; Aubry Leonard, 2nd; Hailey Honicker, 3rd; Tori Evans, 4th; Madeline Lynch, 5th; Khenadi Grubb, 6th
The off-lead overall agility winner was Hailey Honicker.
The on-lead overall agility winner was Tori Evans.