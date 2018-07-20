Honoring the hard work of 4-H members

The 2018 4-H Senior Celebration and Cloverbud Graduation was held on Friday afternoon at the Fayette County Extension Office. During the celebration, senior 4-H members were honored for their time in the program and presented with a personalized key chain. Pictured (L to R): Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Educator with Ohio State University Extension in Fayette County Pat Brinkman, Dylan Page, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Ely Schirtzinger, Alan Bailey, Fayette County Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Haley Copas, Fayette County Meat Goat Ambassador Cheyenne Williams, Taylor Perkins, Spencer Minyo, Summer Hurles, Quinton Waits and Mariah Carter. Not pictured: Anna Robinson, Aubry Leonard, Blake Bradshaw, Cassie Vandyke, Coby Hughes, Gretchen Ivers, Hannah Rose, Harley Dawson, Jack Anders, Jack Luebbe, JM Perrill, Kasi Payton, Katie Chaney, Landen Alspaugh, Mackenzie Sanderson, Max Schroeder, McKenzie Riley, Morgan Leasure, Morgan Miller, Preston Huff, Tony Alltop and Wesley Nye.

Several seniors additionally received scholarships. Pictured (L to R): Dylan Page, Mariah Carter, Quinton Waits, Spencer Minyo, Fayette County Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Summer Hurles, McKenzie Riley and Taylor Perkins.

Quinton Waits was named an Outstanding 4-Her and received a personalized clock to commemorate his efforts during his career in 4-H. He is pictured with Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Educator with Ohio State University Extension in Fayette County Pat Brinkman.

Victoria Schappacher, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant, was named an Outstanding 4-Her and received a personalized clock as a memory of her time in the program. She is pictured with Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Educator with Ohio State University Extension in Fayette County Pat Brinkman.

Also during the ceremony, over 40 kids were honored as 2018 Cloverbud Graduates. Pictured are some of the Cloverbuds in attendence during the event Friday afternoon. The kids graduating included: Alli Knecht, Andrew Haines, Anna Tackage, Annabel Trout, Briana Robinette, Caleb Esker, Carter Davidson, Colton Osborne, Elisabeth Waddle, Ella Butts, Emily Parsley, Hailey Muncie, Hayden Cornell, Hunter Chace, Ian Taylor, Jenna Manns, Jeremiah Green, Jillian Jenkins, Jocie Wilt, Josilin Steele, Kameron Slone, Kamille Kulin, Karlee Johnson, Kennedy Caldwell, Landen Anders, Landon Yeazel, Landry Smith, Lawsihn Grooms, Leah Bookwalter, Makinzyn May, Max Johnson, Molly Whiteside, Noreva Ackley, Olivia Leisure, Tillie Abbott, Tommy Garrison, Veronica Dowdell, Xavier Swiger, Xyla Scott and Zane Yeazel.

Also honored during the celebration were graduating seniors who also served as camp counselors for 4-H Camp. The group was honored with a picture frame and photo from camp to remember their years there. Pictured (L to R): Alan Bailey, Fayette County Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Spencer Minyo and Quinton Waits. Not pictured: Morgan Leasure.