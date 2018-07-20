Alpaca show winners named Friday

On Friday, the Fayette County Junior Fair Alpaca Exhibition Show was held in the small animal barn. The contestants were judged on their ability to handle their alpacas and their knowledge of the animals.

There were three classes of contestants and the winner of each class competed for the title of overall showman.

The overall title went to Mackenna Leasure, 11. Leasure is a member of the Funny Farmers 4-H club and has been showing alpacas for four years.

Second place went to Blake Bradshaw, 18. Bradshaw said he has shown alpacas for five or six years. He is a member of the Funny Farmers 4-H club.

In third place was Kelsey Leasure, 13, who is Mackenna’s sister. Kelsey said of her sister, “She was beginner [class] and she got showman of showmen. I’m so proud of her!”

Leasure is also a member of the Funny Farmers 4-H club and has been showing alpacas for four years. She said she loves alpacas because “they’re really funny to watch.”

The judge of the show was Robin Ridenour, who owns A&R Alpaca Farm and Gift Shop. She said making the decision for overall showman was difficult because “all three of these contestants knew all the answers to the questions and they did an excellent job.”

“It came down to who made the most eye contact because all of them did an excellent job,” she added. She said she chose Mackenna as overall showman because “that little girl didn’t take her eyes off me.”

Fayette County Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, overall alpaca showman Mackenna Leasure, and Alpaca Princess Ali Reeves celebrate Leasure’s win. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_IMG_2021.jpg Fayette County Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, overall alpaca showman Mackenna Leasure, and Alpaca Princess Ali Reeves celebrate Leasure’s win.

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2