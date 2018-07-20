The ‘lived poetry’ of Farmers’ Market vendors

Henry David Thoreau wrote not only essays, but poems as well. A very short one (with a title the same as the first line) reads as such: “My life has been the poem I would have writ,/But I could not both live and utter it.” I have been marveling lately at how much work and thought the farm market vendors put into their products. Most can probably imagine the physical effort that goes into plowing, watering, planting, harvesting produce and plants. But what about the effort spent creating other market products, such as soaps, wood crafts or knitted booties for babies?

Vendors, often with day jobs and/or young children, are creating wood craft, body care, and preserves which reflect incredible ingenuity. They are testing new combinations or patterns based on past sales, the season, and what interests the vendor (because it’s just plain boring to do the same thing week after week). And market shoppers will find the prices not only reasonable, but considerably lower than one would pay for a similar product in a larger town or city. You may find something special, unusual and reflective of the artist vendor for yourself or a loved one. Look for the lived poetry of the unique Fayette County market vendors.

The Fayette County Farmers’ Market is open today from 8:30 a.m. to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards, Senior Farm Market coupons and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for produce receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) for additional fruits and vegetables. So,”buy one, get one” for fruit and vegetables, up to $20 EVERY market day.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up for the Saturday Market. Other vendors may participate as well.

By Thy Hand (Mark and Lori Chrisman): Angel food cakes, specialty breads, pies, cookies, dip mixes.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce & Marlene Chilcote): honey, sheet cakes, and cookies.

Engedi (Beth Day, Alana Walters, Janet Bick): Assorted home baked goods (cinnamon rolls, bread, yeast rolls, cookies, pies, brownies, cobblers, whoopie pies, small specialty bread) and a special children’s activity.

Forgotten Way Organic Farm (Cathy Ludi): Therapeutic grade essential oils, wooden signs, homemade soap, vanilla, balms, dry shampoos, and foot soaks. Organic free range eggs.

Garland Brothers (Isaac ad & Justine Garland): Sweet corn

Jones Farm Fresh Produce (Jon & Taylor Jones): Sweet corn, peaches, tomatoes (slicing, cherry), green beans, red potatoes, candy onions, beets, cucumbers, zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, sweet and hot banana peppers, jalapeños, garlic, bulk sausage, maple links, ground pork, jalapeño brats, ground hamburger, chorizo chicken brats, wings and brown eggs.

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): Super sweet corn, green beans, cucumbers, zucchini, yellow squash, new potatoes, Homemade pies and the Famous Iced Sugar cookies.

Tom’s Tool Shed (Tom McMurray): Sharpening tools for a small fee.

Wood Designed by DW (Debbie Welch): Wood crafts: decorative bird houses, wooden totes, patriotic & wooden Ohio signs, pigs, cows, chickens. Hand made crocheted dishtowels, clothes, potholders, pocket books and baby booties. Special orders welcome.

B.Y.E. Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Seasonal produce and assorted baked goods including Lemon Creme Rolls and Butterscotch cookies