Grand champion hog sells for $3,400

Zander Ivey’s grand champion market hog sold for $3,400 at Thursday’s Fayette County Market Hog Sale. Zander is the son of Amanda Ivey and Jim McCoy. Ivey is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (first row) Pork Princess Ella McCarty, Pork Princess Cotey Payton, friend Kaden Bryant, Pork Queen Aubrey McCoy, Fair First Attendant Haley Copas, (second row) Staci Payton of Family Farm & Home, Rebecca Heckathorn of Family Farm & Home, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Dog Ambassador Khenadi Grubb, Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, Meat Goat Ambassador Cheyenne Williams, (third row) Jon Wilt of Patchwork Gardens, Mark Sharp of Sharp Construction, Jim McDonald of McDonald & Son, Bryan Cockerill of Cockerill Farms, Kevin Gustin of Gustin Seed, (back row) Heath Bryant of Bryant Ag, Doug Shannon of Merchants Bank, Doug Coe of Gustin Seed, Rusty Coe of Coe Farms, Jason Langley of Langley Realty, and Jeff Wilt of Aluminum Works.

