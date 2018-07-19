Hog & goat sales held Thursday

Corbin Melvin’s grand champion boer goat sold for $2,250 at Thursday’s Fayette County Boer Goat Sale. Corbin is the son of Don and Tabitha Melvin. Melvin is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (front row) Dog Ambassador Khenadi Grubb, Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Diane Munro of Faris Insurance, Weston Melvin (Corbin’s brother), Meat Goat Ambassador Cheyenne Williams, Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, (back row) Daryl Waits of Fayette Veterinary, Judge Victor Pontious, Phil Grover of Maple Grove Farms, Carole Pontious of Maple Grove Farms, Tabby Melvin of Oakview Dermatology, and Don Melvin of Melvin Farms. Gustin Seed (Pioneer) was also part of the buyer’s group.

Andrew Pontious’ reserve champion boer goat sold for $1,100 at Thursday’s Fayette County Boer Goat Sale. Andrew is the son of Vic and Carole Pontious. Pontious is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (front row) Lamb and Wool Queen Abigail Mick, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Debbie Woods of the Meat Goat Association, Meat Gaot Ambassador Cheyenne Williams, Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, (back row), Fair First Attendant Haley Copas, Rick Cartee of the Meat Goat Association, Phil Grover of the Meat Goat Association, and Carole Pontious of the Meat Goat Association.

Ethan Steele’s grand champion dairy goat sold for $1,800 at Thursday’s Fayette County Dairy Goat Sale. Ethan is the son of Melissa and Nathan Steele. Steele is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (front row) Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, Pork Queen Aubrey McCoy, Heather Penwell of Tony’s Welding, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Ken Swope of Beford Ford, Dairy Princess Anita Pursell, Meat Goat Ambassador Cheyenne Williams, Fair First Attendant Haley Copas, Fred Wollscheid of Ranchers, (second row) Karen Cassidy of First State Bank, Layne Kruger of LCNB, State Sen. Bob Peterson, Angie Preston of Fifth Third, Keith Tooill of McDonald’s Restaurants, attorney Susan Wollscheid, (back row) Curt Carey of Beford Ford, Josh Powers of Whit’s Frozen Custard, Max Hughes of Gusweiler, Commissioner Dan Dean, Prosecuting Attorney Jess Weade, and Charles Pittman of Fifth Third Bank.

Hayden Walters’ reserve champion dairy goat sold for $650 at Thursday’s Fayette County Dairy Goat Sale. Hayden is the son of Craig Walters and Shelly Roshto. Walters is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Dairy Princess Anita Pursell, Wayne Arnold of A1 Building, Meat Goat Ambassador Cheyenne Williams, and Fair First Attendant Haley Copas.

Drake Sharp’s reserve champion market hog sold for $3,250 at Thursday’s Fayette County Market Hog Sale. Drake is the son of Lindsay and Mark Sharp. Sharp is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (first row) Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Pork Princess Cotey Payton, Pork Princess Ella McCarty, Drew Sharp (Drake’s brother), Pork Queen Aubrey McCoy, Fair First Attendant Haley Copas, Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, (second row) Dog Ambassador Khenadi Grubb, Dairy Princess Anita Purcell, Meat Goat Ambassador Cheyenne Williams, attorney Susan Wollscheid, Fred Wollscheid of Ranchers, (third row) Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Karen Cass of First State Bank, Brady Bumpus of Bumpus Trucking, Heather Penwell of Tony’s Welding, Diane Munro of Faris Insurance, County Commissioner Dan Dean, (back row) Shane McMahon of McMahon Insurance, Keith Tooill of McDonald’s Restaurants, Chip Bumpus of Bumpus Trucking, Tori Evans of Quali-Tee, Brenda Hughes of Weade Realty, Tabby Melvin of Oakview Dermatology, Duane Litteral of Sugarcreek Packing, Max Hughes of Gusweiler, and Jim McCoy of Real McCoy.