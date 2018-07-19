Exhibitors ‘horse around’ at the Fayette County Fair

The Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Costume Contest was held on Wednesday evening at the horse arena. Chloe Gardner and Sunny dressed as a fairy princess and unicorn.

River Havens and Shadow dressed as a rodeo horse and clown.

Andrea Robinson and Chilly dress as characters from the Pixar movie “Up.”

Peyton Zimmerman and Jack dress as a fairy princess and unicorn.

Ciara Howe and Major dressed as a patriotic horse and rider.

Abby Arledge and Louie dressed as the General Lee and Daisy Duke.

Alora Self and Paco dressed as a runaway bride and groom.

Jennessa Merriman and Cali dressed as Pocahontas and her war horse.

Jaelyn Jacobs and Gundy dressed as Dorothy and the cowardly lion.