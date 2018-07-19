Johnson named overall horse showman

Madison Johnson will represent the horse industry this Saturday at the Showman of Showmen competition following a successful morning at the 2018 Fayette County Junior Horse Show Thursday.

Each year the horse show — just like the other shows around the Fayette County Fair — names the best showman. Following some tough competition throughout six classes, Johnson was named the overall horse showman.

Abby Arledge was named the reserve overall showman.

Johnson spoke about how she plans to prepare before the competition on Saturday.

“I am going to try and practice with as many animals as I can that are going to be in the Showman of Showmen and just study, because I don’t want to mess up,” Johnson, the two time overall horse showman, said. “This year since they combined them and they will have both the small and large animals, I am afraid about the small animals. I am kind of scared of chickens to be quite honest with you, I find them terrifying. I would like to thank my mom and my grandparents because they taught me everything I know.”

The chair and banner for the overall horse showman were donated by the Don Robinette Family, and the overall trophy was donated by MH Concrete and Construction. The reserve trophy for Arledge was donated by Abbie Noble, the 2015 Fayette County Fair Queen.

Results from the 2018 Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Show:

Class 265 – English showmanship, horse and pony – all ages: First place Katy Kotlinski, second place Garren Walker, third place Anya Matthews and fourth place Mary Gerber. Trophy donated by Michael & Angela Duvernay.

Class 266B – Western showmanship, horse – 16 & over: First place Andrea Robinson, second place Anya Matthews and third place Linzy Turley. Trophy donated by Sun Rise Ohio Valley.

Class 266C – Western showmanship, horse – 13 to 15: First place Madison Johnson, second place Abby Arledge, third place Katy Kotlinski, fourth place Garren Walker and fifth place Lorelei King. Trophy donated by Jennations Hair & Nail Design.

Class 266E – Western showmanship, horse or pony – beginner, second year: First place Alora Self and second place Chloe Gardner. Trophy donated by Nadine Fogt – Retired OSU Extension Agent.

Class 266F – Western/English showmanship, horse or pony – beginner, first year: First place Taylor Payton and second place Peyton Zimmerman. Trophy donated by Steve & Peggy Strahler.

Class 266G – Easy – Gaited showmanship – all ages: First place Ciara Howe and second place Brittany Martindale. Trophy donated by Kristal Klean Window – Bill Phillips.

Class 270 – Walk-trot horsemanship/equitation, horse or pony – beginner first year: First place Taylor Payton, second place Jannessa Merriman, third place Jaelyn Jacobs, fourth place Peyton Zimmerman and fifth place Annaria Trenner. Trophy donated by Kirkpatrick Funeral Home.

Class 271/2 – English equitation, horse or pony – all ages: First place Anya Matthews, second place Garren Walker and third place Mary Gerber. Trophy donated by Max Hughes – Jim Gusweiler Chevrolet/Toyota.

Class 273 A/B – English pleasure (HUS), horse or pony – all ages: First place Garren Walker, second place Anya Matthews and third place Mary Gerber. Trophy donated by Six Insurance.

Class 274A – Walk-trot pleasure, Western/HUS, horse or pony – beginner, second year: First place Alora Self, second place Shelby Snider and third place Chloe Gardner. Trophy donated by Shannon Summers.

Class 274B – Walk-trot pleasure, Western/HUS, horse or pony – beginner, first year: First place Taylor Payton, second place Peyton Zimmerman, third place Jaelyn Jacobs, fourth place Jennessa Merriman and fifth place Annaria Trenner. Trophy donated by David & Tonya Morris.

Class 276 – Western pleasure, horse – 16 & over: First place Andrea Robinson, second place Anya Matthews, and third Linzy Turley. Trophy donated by Kile Landscaping.

Class 277 – Western pleasure, horse – 13 to 15: First place Madison Johnson, second place Abby Arledge, third place Katy Kotlinski, fourth place Garren Walker and fifth place Lorelei King. Trophy donated by Steve & Onda Fullen Quarter Horses.

Class 279C – Easy – Gaited pleasure – all ages: First place Ciara Howe and second place River Havens. Trophy donated by Zoe Woodland Performance Horses.

Class 281 – Western horsemanship, horse – 16 & over: First place Anya Matthews and second place Andrea Robinson. Trophy donated by Dan & Cindy Drake.

Class 282 – Western horsemanship, horse – 13 to 15: First place Madison Johnson, second place Lorelei King, third place Abby Arledge, fourth place Katy Kotlinski and fifth place Garren Walker. Trophy donated by Johnson Insurance Agency.

Class 284C – Easy – Gaited horsemanship/equitation – all ages: First place Ciara Howe and second place River Havens. Trophy donated by Double LA Stables “Parent Party”.

Class 286 – Ranch pleasure: First place Anya Matthews. Trophy donated by Hallie Reiterman (2006 Horse Queen).

Class 287 – Barrels – all ages: First place Lorelei King, second place Andrea Robinson, third place Linzy Turley, fourth place Abby Arledge and fifth place Anya Matthews. Trophy donated by Little Lady Lions Basketball.

Class 288 – Flags – all ages: First place Lorelei King, second place Garren Walker, third place Andrea Robinson, fourth place Anya Matthews and fifth place Brittany Martindale. Trophy donated by David & Frances Junk.

Class 292 – Reining: First place Lorelei King, second place Abby Arledge, third place Anya Matthews and fourth place Madison Johnson. Trophy donated by Jennifer & Daniel Robinson.

Class 289 – Trail – all ages: First place Madison Johnson, second place Andrea Robinson, third place Garren Walker and fourth place Anya Matthews. Trophy donated by Jason Gilmore and Nathan Zukowitz.

Class 290 – Trail – Walk-trot: First place Taylor Payton, second place Jennessa Merriman and third place Jaelyn Jacobs. Trophy donated by Lakota of Ohio-Stites Enterprises Inc.

Senior Hi-Point winner: Andrea Robinson. Trophy donated by Gamma White in memory of Glenn Bennett.

Junior Hi-Point winner: Madison Johnson. Trophy donated by Benny Jamison.

Walk-trot Hi-Point winner: Taylor Payton. Trophy donated by Robin Schoeller Reining Horses.

Gaited Hi-Point winner: Ciara Howe. Trophy donated by Complete Stump Grinding.

The Hi-Point winners for the 2018 Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Show were Taylor Payton, Madison Johnson, Fayette County Horse Queen Andrea Robinson and Ciara Howe. Abby Arledge was named the reserve overall horse showman and will compete on Saturday if Madison Johnson is unable. Madison Johnson was named the 2018 Fayette County Junior Fair Overall Horse Showman on Thursday morning during the Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Show following several tough showmanship classes. She will represent the horse industry during the Showman of Showmen competition. Pictured with Johnson (L to R): Fayette County Horse Queen Andrea Robinson (holding horse), Fayette County Fair Queen Jordan Bernard and Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher.