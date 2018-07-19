Sheep show winners named Thursday

On Thursday, the sales arena at the Fayette County Fair was home to a number of sheep shows. These shows included a market lamb show, a breeding show, and showmanship.

The overall market lamb grand champion was shown by Katelyn Hicks. Hicks, 13, is a member of the Lucky Leaf Livestock 4-H club and has been raising sheep for five years. She said caring for her sheep requires work every day, but that it’s “very worth it.”

The reserve grand champion was raised by Eric Taylor, 11. Taylor is a member of the Jeff All-Arounders 4-H club and said what he likes about raising sheep is “just working with them and having fun.”

Third place in the market lamb show went to Victoria Waits, fourth place to Katelyn Hicks, and fifth place to Austin Etzler. The winners of each class were as follows:

All other breeds: Hannah Lacure, crossbred: Katelyn Hicks, overall Hampshire: Katelyn Hicks, natural color: Ellie Robinette, Shropshire: Austin Etzler, Southdown: Tapanga Sanderson, and heavyweight: Victoria Waits. The overall winners were chosen from among these class winners.

In the breeding show, a grand champion ewe and ram were selected from among the ewes and rams that had won their classes. The overall ram was shown by Abigail Brandt and the overall ewe was shown by Kasi Payton.

The title of overall showman was awarded to Victoria Waits, 15. Waits is a member of the Perry Peppy Farmers 4-H club. She has been showing sheep for two years.

In second place was Austin Etzler,14, who won first place in the junior class. Etzler is a member of the Jeff All-Arounders and said he has been raising sheep for five years.

Raising sheep is a challenging project that requires daily effort. Each of the children who participated in the shows put a lot of work into caring for their sheep throughout the entire year.

Dairy Princess Anita Pursell, First Attendant Haley Copas, Austin Etzler, and Victoria Schappacer pose with Etzler’s sheep after it won first place in the performance class. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_austin-etzler-better-photo.jpg Dairy Princess Anita Pursell, First Attendant Haley Copas, Austin Etzler, and Victoria Schappacer pose with Etzler’s sheep after it won first place in the performance class. Kasi Payton poses with her sheep, who won overall ewe in the breeding show. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_kasi-peyton.jpg Kasi Payton poses with her sheep, who won overall ewe in the breeding show. Katelyn Hicks poses with her grand champion market lamb trophy. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_katelyn-hicks.jpg Katelyn Hicks poses with her grand champion market lamb trophy. Victoria Waits was named overall showman at Thursday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Sheep Show. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_victoria-waits.jpg Victoria Waits was named overall showman at Thursday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Sheep Show.

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2

