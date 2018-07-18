Small animals, big sales

Quinton Waits and his grand champion turkey were recognized Wednesday night at the Fayette County Fair Turkey Sale. Waits was unable to sell his turkey due to a fair rule that states an exhibitor can only sell up to two champion animals. Waits showed three champion animals during fair week. Pictured with Waits are fair royalty, left to right: Fair First Attendant Haley Copas, Alpaca Princess Ali Reeves, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz and Pork Queen Aubrey McCoy.

Courtney Dodds’ reserve grand champion turkey sold for $1,000 Wednesday at the Fayette County Fair Turkey Sale. Courtney is the daughter of Chris and Michele Dodds. Pictured with Dodds are buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (front row) Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Pork Queen Aubrey McCoy, Fair First Attendant Haley Copas, (back row) Dan Coe of the Eagles, Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Jason Flowers of the Eagles, Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, and Alpaca Princess Ali Reeves.

Alyvia Atkinson’s reserve grand champion rabbit sold for $1,550 Wednesday at the Fayette County Fair Rabbit Sale. Alyvia is the daughter of Jade and Harry Atkinson. Pictured with Atkinson are buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: Meat Goat Ambassador Cheyenne Williams, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Fair First Attendant Haley Copas, Josh Powers of Whit’s Frozen Custard, Dan Coe of the Eagles, Jason Flowers of the Eagles, Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Alpaca Princess Ali Reeves, Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, and Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher.

Adam Ginn’s grand champion pen of three chickens sold for $2,100 Wednesday at the Fayette County Fair Chicken Sale. Pictured with Ginn are buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (front row) Scott Pfeifer of Quality Collision, Danielle Smith of Key Realty, Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, Fair First Attendant Haley Copas, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Gracie Shull of S5 Construction, Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher, (back row) Scott Kitchen of K&S Concrete, Jeremy Smith of CS Title, Joni Merritt of CS Title, and Derek Shull of S5 Construction.

Kielyn Quigley’s reserve champion pen of three chickens sold for sold for $1,900 Wednesday at the Fayette County Fair Chicken Sale. Kielyn’s parents are Shireen and Dalton Daugherty. Pictured with Quigley are buyers and fair royalty, from left to right (front row) Fair Attendant Victoria Shappacher, Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, Fair First Attendant Haley Copas, Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Diane Faris of Faris Insurance, (middle row), Susan Wollscheid, lawyer, Fred Wollscheid of Ranchers, Buck Minyo of LCNB, Ashley Baker of Roosters, Angela Vance of Roosters, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Drake Litteral of Sugarcreek Packing, Mike Linton of Accurate Heat, (back row) Curt Carey of Beford Ford, Gary Bogan of Huntington Bank, Nick Wollscheid of Ranchers, Keith Tooill of McDonald’s, Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe, Jon Hart of Roosters, Rick Fagan of Gusweilers, Kenneth Swope of Beford Ford, Jared Hoop of Baxla, and Mark Richards of First State Bank.