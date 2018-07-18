Dairy show held Wednesday

Taking reserve grand champion was Alexia Cusic. Pictured with Cusic (L to R): Judge Jeff Fisher, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Fayette County Dairy Princess Anita Pursell and Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits.

Matthew Webb was named third overall dairy feeder. Pictured with Webb (L to R): Judge Jeff Fisher, Fayette County Dairy Princess Anita Pursell, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher and Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits.

Matthew Webb was additionally named fourth overall dairy feeder. Pictured with Webb (L to R): Judge Jeff Fisher, Fayette County Dairy Princess Anita Pursell, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher and Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits.

Hunter Havens was named fifth overall dairy feeder. Pictured with Havens (L to R): Judge Jeff Fisher, Fayette County Dairy Princess Anita Pursell, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher and Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits.

Abigail Riley won the reserve grand champion dairy steer. Pictured with Riley (L to R): Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, judge Jeff Fisher, Fayette County Horse Queen Andrea Robinson, and Fayette County Dairy Princess Anita Pursell.

The Fayette County Dairy Princess Anita Pursell (holding dairy steer) won the grand champion dairy steer during the 2018 Fayette County Junior Fair Dairy Show Wednesday. Pictured with Pursell (L to R): Judge Jeff Fisher, Fayette County Horse Queen Andrea Robinson and Fayette County Fair Queen Attedent Victoria Schappacher.

Victoria Schappacher was named the overall dairy feeder showman. Pictured with Schappacher (L to R): Judge Jeff Fisher, Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits and Fayette County Dairy Princess Anita Pursell.

Abigail Riley was named the overall dairy steer showman during the 2018 Fayette County Junior Fair Dairy Show on Wednesday.

The Fayette County Fair Queen Attendent Victoria Schappacher was named the overall dairy showman during the 2018 Fayette County Junior Fair Dairy Show on Wednesday. Pictured with Schappacher (L to R): Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits and Fayette County Horse Queen Andrea Robinson.

Taylor Sisson won the grand champion dairy feeder during the 2018 Fayette County Junior Fair Dairy Show Wednesday. Pictured with Sisson (L to R): Judge Jeff Fisher, Fayette County Dairy Princess Anita Pursell, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher and Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits.