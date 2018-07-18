Grand champion rabbit sells for big money

Lynnie King’s grand champion rabbit sold for $1,550 Wednesday at the Fayette County Fair Rabbit Sale. Lynnie is the daughter of Beth and Kyle King. Pictured with King are buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Fair First Attendant Haley Copas, Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Amber Cottrill of Razor’s Edge, Meat Goat Ambassador Cheyenne Williams, Alpaca Princess Ali Reeves, Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz, Lamb & Wool Queen Abigail Mick, and Fair Attendant Victoria Schappacher.

See inside for more photos from Wednesday’s sale.