25-year-old man killed Wednesday in I-71 crash

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 South in Jefferson Township on Wednesday claimed the life of a 25-year-old Lebanon, Ohio man.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., a 2015 International Box truck, driven by Harry Ector, was heading southbound near the I-71 rest area when it reportedly crashed into the rear of a 2014 semi tractor-trailer, driven by Gyalsten Yeshi, 41, of Oakland, Calif.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, Ector’s vehicle sustained heavy damage during the crash, entrapping Ector inside the truck. Ector was extricated by members of the sheriff’s office rescue unit and Jefferson Township Fire & Rescue. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The semi tractor-trailer sustained disabling damage, Stanforth said. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and Yeshi reported no injuries from the accident.

Two lanes of I-71 were closed near the crash location by the Ohio Department of Transportation while deputies from the Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit conducted their investigation. Members of Fayette County EMS also responded and assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_star2-u3164.jpg

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica