Dog rally and agility winners

Dog rally first place winners — This event was held Wednesday morning, July 18, 2018 at the Fayette County Fair. (l-r); Summer Hurles with Hailee, Advance Rally B; Aubry Leonard with Puppy, Rally Novice C; Hailey Honicker with Jasper, Rally Advance A; Tori Evans with Nova, Rally Novice B and Laine Holstein with Frito, Rally Novice A.

Agility 1st place winners — (l-r); Katrina Koski with Pumpkin, 1st place jumper on lead; Hailey Honicker with Jasper, 1st place overall off lead and Tori Evans with Abby (left) and Nova, 1st place jumper, standard and mad shape dash.