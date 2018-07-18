Poultry showmanship winners named

On Wednesday morning, a number of Fayette County Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship shows were held in the small animal barn on the fairgrounds. These shows included contests of showmanship as well as of breed.

The winner of overall chicken showman was Dylan Page, 18. Page is a member of the Perry Peppy Farmers 4-H Club and has been showing chickens for six years. He said, “It’s always cool to come and see everyone’s chickens.” Page also won overall geese showman.

The winner of overall turkey showman was Courtney Dodds, 17. Dodds is a member of the Funny Farmers 4-H Club and has been involved with 4-H for eight years. In second place for turkey showmanship was Paul Lambert, 11. Lambert is a member of the Funny Farmers 4-H Club.

The judge of the show, Clell Agler, remarked that “these two kids are exceptional” and said “they spent a lot of time on their turkeys; walking them and working with them.”

The winner of overall duck showman was Drew Black, 14. Black is a member of the Fayette Farm Life 4-H Club. He has been raising ducks for three years.

Black also raised chickens, which came in first in the chicken breed show for the standard hen, bantam rooster, bantam hen, and pullet classes. He also won the breed show overall.

The remaining classes in the breed show were won by Jonah Goodard, who won crossbreed, and Elizabeth Aleshire, who won standard rooster.

Judge Agler said, when judging breed chickens, “You look for cleanliness, type, then you look for feather quality and you look at the different parts of the chicken.” For meat birds, you also look at breast side, he added.

Fayette County Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Overall Turkey Showman Courtney Dodds, and Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz pose with Dodd’s turkey. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_IMG_1882.jpg Fayette County Fair Queen Jordan Bernard, Overall Turkey Showman Courtney Dodds, and Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz pose with Dodd’s turkey. Drew Black receives a trophy from Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz. Black won numerous awards throughout the poultry shows. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_IMG_1890.jpg Drew Black receives a trophy from Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz. Black won numerous awards throughout the poultry shows. Overall Goose Showman Dylan Page poses with his goose. Page also won Overall Chicken Showman. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_IMG_1893.jpg Overall Goose Showman Dylan Page poses with his goose. Page also won Overall Chicken Showman.

By Megan Neary

