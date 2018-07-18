First freestyle reining demonstration held at Fair

Anya Matthews and Garren Walker participated in a freestyle horse reining demonstration Wednesday morning to the song “Party In The U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus. The freestyle demonstration had several requirements, including lead changes and spins for the duo to complete.

Anya Matthews and Garren Walker participated in a freestyle horse reining demonstration Wednesday morning to the song “Party In The U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus. The freestyle demonstration had several requirements, including lead changes and spins for the duo to complete. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_IMG_6298.jpg Anya Matthews and Garren Walker participated in a freestyle horse reining demonstration Wednesday morning to the song “Party In The U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus. The freestyle demonstration had several requirements, including lead changes and spins for the duo to complete.